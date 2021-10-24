KRCU Local Newscasts

-
The SEMO Chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Speech and Hearing and other campus organizations will once again be a part of the 'Trunk or Treat' Halloween Sensory-Friendly Event. The event is for children who might feel overwhelmed in busy or noisy environments such as Halloween trick or treating.
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.
The city of Cape Girardeau announced a street closure due to a building safety concern, early Wednesday morning.The southbound lane of Main Street between…
After a fire scorched the building in March, the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been given 90 days to get up to code or be demolished by…
Behind every acting performance is a story, and the story is often as important as the performance itself. Southeast's Conservatory of Theatre and Dance…
This year, Southeast celebrates female empowerment in a McNair cohort composed entirely of women. Composed of 11 female students of varying ethnicities…
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Cape Girardeau County continue to rise weekly. During the month of August, the total number of cases rose to over…
Southeast Missouri State University implemented a Covid-19 vaccination incentive program that has specific goals and benefits for faculty, staff, and…
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has activated a state contract to provide monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion treatment for COVID-19…