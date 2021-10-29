Southeast Missouri State University Announces That It Exceeded The 70% Campus-Wide COVID-19 Vaccination Goal, Three Days Before Deadline

On Friday, Oct. 29th, at the beginning of Homecoming weekend, Southeast Missouri State University announced that it has exceeded its vaccination goal set by their 'Getaway Giveaway' vaccine incentive program.

The program aimed to incentivize vaccination among students, faculty, and staff through a series of cash prizes (only available to students) and the promise of a full week-off for Thanksgiving break, if the 70% vaccination rate goal was met.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast, confirmed that the University has not only met, but exceeded its vaccination goal of 70%. Holding the university’s end of the agreement, classes have been canceled for the week of Thanksgiving, and the University's offices will be closed.

It's been almost exactly two months since the initial announcement of the 'Getaway Giveaway' program on Thursday. Aug. 26. Since then, there have been three prize drawings with the final student prize giveaway being on Mon. Nov. 1st. Now that the goal has been met, classes scheduled for Nov. 22nd and 23rd will be cancelled and offices will be closed Nov. 22nd through the 26th.

