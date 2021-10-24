-
-
On Friday, October 8th, the State of Missouri announced the creation and availability of spending toolkits for local governments to assist in the…
-
One out of every three people incarcerated in the United States has contracted COVID-19, and a new report shows how state prison systems - including in…
-
Donald Kauerauf said Thursday that as head of the Department of Health and Senior Services, he aims to boost the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates. He supports masking and other public health measures to decrease coronavirus infections but opposes vaccine mandates. Instead, he said the state should focus on giving residents more information.
-
Under the new law, Missouri counties and towns will only be able to issue orders that restrict access to businesses, churches and schools for 30 days when the governor declares a public health emergency. Without it, they can impose restrictions for 21 days. The law also bars officials from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to use public facilities and services.
-
Missourians have driven hours to find vaccines in rural counties — at least those with cars and the time. Tens of thousands of doses are waiting to be distributed, slowly being rolled out in a federal long-term care program. Waitlists are hundreds of thousands of people long. Black residents are getting left behind.
-
Missouri House lawmakers gave final approval to legislation that would severely limit local public health officials’ ability to enact emergency…
-
Vice President Pence acknowledges that key parts of the country are seeing new infections but said the U.S. has made progress overall and that the task force is working closely with affected states.