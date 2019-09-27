Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Hosted by Lindsey Grojean and Mary Mims, KRCU's Exposition Arts and Culture podcast dives into the arts, music, and culture scene of Cape Girardeau and its surrounding areas. You'll hear from authors, performers, instrumentalists, cultural drivers, and many more creative individuals.
Latest Episodes
Candy: This October 23rd, Catapult Creative House is organizing a Halloween mask workshop. To give more information about this, we do have Blake Sander,…
Chamber Music “Sundays at Three” series will kick off the 2021-22 season with a presentation celebrating film music and featuring Southeast Missouri State…
Classical host, Mary Mims, recently spoke with Dr. Zach Stern, Southeast Missouri State Music Department faculty.Dr. Stern talked about his performances…
On this week's "Exposition", Caffe Concerto host, Mary Mims spoke with Hilary Peterson, M.F.A., Associate Professor of Dance/Dance Area Coordinator at the…
KRCU's Mary Mims recently spoke with Dr. Timothy Schmidt, professor of music, at Southeast Missouri State University, who is the music director and…
KRCU's Mary Mims and Clayton Hester speak about the premiere of Hester's new show, Vintage Radio Rewind. The show is meant to be a trip into the best…
On Thursday, Mar. 5, Dr. Gabby Baffoni, Assistant Professor of Single Reeds at Southeast, visited host Tom Harte at high noon for a Caffe special. The two…
Cape Comic Con will celebrate 15 years in the community next April. This year, they expanded the operation by adding an inaugural anime event and another,…
Exposition: Countertenor Nathan Medley Traces Evolution Of Western Music Through Shakespearean TextsWhether you’re familiar with the inner workings of a choir or not, you probably know the four main voice parts: soprano, alto, tenor, bass.... but there…
Since June, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH have been jointly hosting their 27th annual art installation at the hospital. “Art…