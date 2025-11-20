© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: A Conversation with Director and Members of the Perryville High School Band

By Dr. Robert Gifford
Published November 20, 2025 at 10:48 AM CST
L to R: Dr. Robert Gifford, Olivia Iffert, Kara Hotop and Kyle Clay
Dan Woods
/
KRCU
L to R: Dr. Robert Gifford, Olivia Iffert, Kara Hotop and Kyle Clay

On this edition of Exposition, Dr. Robert Gifford, host of KRCU’s Strike Up the Band, sat down for a conversation with Band Director Kyle Clay from the Perryville Consolidated School District #32 and two band students – Olivia Iffert and Kara Hotop.

Olivia and Kara share how they became interested in band, what some of their future plans are and how band is preparing them for their future. Kyle talks about what he is most proud of with the band and his plans for the future of the band program at Perryville High School.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Dr. Robert Gifford
Dr. Robert Gifford holds degrees from the Universities of Kansas, Michigan and Iowa, and has completed post-graduate studies at Oberlin Conservatory and Loma Linda University. He spent four years as a member of the USAF Strategic Air Command Band and has been a teacher/conductor for more than 50 years, which included 25 years as Director of Bands at Southeast.
