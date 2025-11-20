Exposition: A Conversation with Director and Members of the Perryville High School Band

On this edition of Exposition, Dr. Robert Gifford, host of KRCU’s Strike Up the Band, sat down for a conversation with Band Director Kyle Clay from the Perryville Consolidated School District #32 and two band students – Olivia Iffert and Kara Hotop.

Olivia and Kara share how they became interested in band, what some of their future plans are and how band is preparing them for their future. Kyle talks about what he is most proud of with the band and his plans for the future of the band program at Perryville High School.