KRCU Public Radio will once again air A Salute In Song For Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.Produced by Charlie Warren, this dramatic…
Election Night Coverage: KRCU will air live NPR coverage on Election Night starting at 7 p.m. on 90.9 FM, 88.9 FM , 91.3 FM, and online. Local and state…
Starting this Friday, KRCU Public Radio will air a three-part special series that explores Bruce Springsteen’s six-decade music career. Producer Paul…
Starting this Saturday, KRCU will air three new education specials for fall 2020 from American Public Media's award-winning documentary team, APM Reports.…
KRCU Public Radio Adds “Mountain Stage” And “To The Best Of Our Knowledge” To Weekend Program LineupAs a result of the discontinuation of the public radio variety showLive From Here, KRCU Public Radio has added two new programs to our weekend lineup.…
Morning Edition: Declaration Of IndependenceAs we head into Independence Day Weekend, NPR’s Morning Edition will continue a decades old tradition: the…
On May 25, KRCU will air A Salute In Song for Memorial Day from producer Charlie Warren in celebration of the national holiday. This two-hour special will…
In this edition of The Frequency, you can read about 1A’s new permanent host, Jenn White. Also, we talk about our partnership with StoryCorpsto help you…
In 1965, the Rev. James Reeb was murdered in Selma, Alabama. Three men were tried and acquitted, but no one was ever held to account. Fifty years later,…
On Sunday, Dec. 8, the Kennedy Center presented its 42nd annual honors for lifetime achievement in the arts. Among several recipients - such as actress…