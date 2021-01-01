Who are members of the KRCU Circle?

The KRCU Circle is a group of couples and individuals who make sustaining commitments of $42 a month or more to KRCU, the nonprofit public radio station licensed to Southeast Missouri State University. Circle members choose to make this significant commitment in order to provide the station with a sustained source of capital funds for equipment and other “bricks and mortar” expenses. There are five levels to this major donor group:

Reporter $500 - $749

Editor $750 - $999

Senior Editor $1,000 - $1,499

News Anchor $1,500 - $1,999

News Director $2,000+

How Circle Funds Are Used

Circle funds were applied to expenses for expansion of the station's coverage area in early 2006 when KSEF 88.9 FM began broadcasting in Farmington, Missouri. The 20,000 watt station repeats the signal of KRCU in Cape Girardeau and reaches into South St. Louis.

In addition, Circle funds went to work in June 2007, matching a federal grant, when a back-up diesel generator was installed at KRCU's transmitter site in Cape Girardeau.

In June 2014, Circle funds were used to help the station purchase a new automation system that offered a major leap-forward in the technology used to operate KRCU.



Circle Membership

Membership in the KRCU Circle sends a clear statement about the strength of your support for the station. Reinforce your passion for public radio with a financial contribution to this important annual fund.

Members of the Circle stand firmly in support of the listeners, volunteers, students and staff who make KRCU the great station that it is. Membership in the Circle places you in the forefront of efforts to build and maintain excellence at KRCU Public Radio.

Circle members may pay pledges annually, semi-annually, quarterly or monthly. Several members have chosen to make multi-year pledges. Circle gifts are treated as gifts to Southeast Missouri University Foundation, with full credit toward appropriate Foundation giving levels such as President’s Council and Horizon Club.

Recognition

KRCU Circle members receive several unique benefits, including weekly recognition by name on-air, if desired; advance notice of special events and opportunities to meet with public radio VIPs when available. Circle members also receive two day sponsorships each year that they renew their Circle membership.

The KRCU Circle was founded in 1998.

Circle Members

Members as of December 2020