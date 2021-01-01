KRCU's Mission is to serve the public interest by providing the highest quality public radio programming to Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. The programming is consistent with the varied interests, lifestyles and cultures of the broadcast area.

KRCU is Southeast Missouri State University's NPR News and Classical Music public radio station. It includes three stations that provide in-depth news and quality music programming to over 350,000 people in its service regions of Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and the Parkland.

KRCU 90.9 FM is located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and is a 6,500 watt station. KRCU's signal covers: Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Marble Hill, Perryville and several communities in southern Illinois.

KSEF 88.9 FM-HD is located in Farmington, Missouri and is a 20,000 watt station. KSEF's signal covers: Farmington, Park Hills, Ste. Genevieve, Fredericktown, Potosi, Festus and reaches into South County St. Louis.

KDMC 88.7 FM is located in Ellsinore, Missouri and is a 50,000 watt station. KDMC's signal covers: Van Buren, Poplar Bluff, Piedmont, Eminence and Doniphan.

HD Radio - What is It?

HD Radio technology allows digital information to be broadcast along the same channels as AM/FM radio. The system allows listeners to enjoy "CD-quality" sound and virtually eliminates the static, signal fading, and pops typical of traditional radio.

What are the benefits?

* FM broadcasts with CD-quality sound.

* Broadcasts are static-free, without pops, hiss, and signal fading.

* It's FREE, just like today's analog AM and FM radio.

In order to listen to 88.9 KSEF-HD you need an HD Radio receiver.

KRCU broadcasts 24 hours a day from facilities located on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and provides practical broadcast experience for students of the University.

KRCU is affiliated with National Public Radio, PRX and American Public Media. These programming services provide many public radio favorites like All Things Considered, Morning Edition, 1A and Mountain Stage.

