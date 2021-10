Almost Yesterday

is a glimpse into the rich history of our region. Dr. Frank Nickell takes listeners on a journey to specific moments in time, such as the first radio broadcast on KFVS, the history of Farmington’s Carleton College, and the short-lived safari on a Mississippi River island. A gifted storyteller and local historian, Dr. Nickell’s wit and love for the past are combined with sounds and music that augment his narrative.On Saturday, June 7, 2008,received First Place in the "Special Programs" category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri.airs every Wednesday at 5:42 and 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.Local support foris provided by Ted Yates, Attorney Law. In Cape Girardeau and online at semolaw.com