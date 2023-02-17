© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Tales Logo 1400.png
Tales from Days Gone By
Hosted by Bill Eddleman

Behind the big themes, celebrated figures, and dry dates of history are the interesting stories of life in the past and ordinary people. Southeast Missouri has a varied and rich history that you often don’t hear about in history classes. Join Bill Eddleman of the State Historical Society of Missouri to hear about these stories with “Tales of Days Gone By.”

Latest Episodes
  • Civil War Soldier.jpg
    The Death of Jacob Miller: A Civil War Tragedy
    The Civil War was a tragic event, resulting in the death of over 700,000 people. It is easy to forget that the dry statistics of deaths often masks the tragedy of each individual story. The story of the death of one Iowa soldier in Cape Girardeau in a tragic accident is one example.