-
About 13,000 people were victims of government impersonation scams in the U.S. last year, at a cost of almost $110 million.
-
The American Red Cross Opens a “One-Stop Shop” offering relief and recovery resources for those affected by severe storms and tornadoes.
-
Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Combatting Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Following Suit With Other GOP GovernorsIn a press release on Thursday, MO Gov. Mike Parson announced he will do everything in his power to combat what he called “overreaching” vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration. Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his state's lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
-
Voters in Nixa will decide whether to recall Mayor Brian Steele on November 2.
-
Missouri state officials failed to meet the Springfield region’s needs as the more-contagious delta variant caused a record number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
-
-
The state school board association withdrew from its parent organization over a letter calling for action against “domestic terrorism."
-
On Mon. Oct. 25, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced that Unit 31 at Otter Slough in Stoddard County would not be included in the waterfowl hunting program this fall. This is due to the discovery of an invasive species of plant called Alligatorweed.
-
MODOT has lost an average of 70 employees each month for the last six months.
-
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.
-
The city of Cape Girardeau announced a street closure due to a building safety concern, early Wednesday morning.The southbound lane of Main Street between…
-
The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Southeast Missouri State University as StormReady®, highlighting the University’s preparedness for…