Folk music has been a part of America's heritage since the country was founded and the heartland's rich tradition in folk music mirrors that of the nation. Listeners to KRCU have been exploring folk music on the radio since September 1996 when Your Folk Connection debuted. Barney Hartline and Jim New are the hosts of the program, which takes listeners on a weekly voyage along the timeline of folk artists, performers and songwriters.

Stations That Broadcast Your Folk Connection

KRCU 90.9 FM, Cape Girardeau, Mo. - Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m.

KSEF 88.9 FM, Ste. Genevieve & Farmington, Mo. - Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m.

KDMC 88.7 FM, Van Buren & Poplar Bluff, Mo. - Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m.

WEIU 88.9 FM, Charleston, Ill. - Sundays at 6 a.m.

