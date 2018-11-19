Martin's Must-Reads

-
“What they lose in that three-day storm: The roof of the shed. The dresses. The baby. The medicines. The three storybooks. Ba’s laugh. Ba’s hope. The prospecting tools. The gold in the house. The gold in the hills. All talk of gold. Ma.“
-
For those of you who have children you adore, you’ll understand when I say that I would do just about anything for mine, well, short of breaking the…
-
"Kintbury, March 1840. ‘Miss Austen’ the voice came from behind her. ‘Forgive me.’ She turned. ‘I did not know you were there.’ Cassandra managed a smile…
-
"Jane met Duncan less than a month after she moved to Boyle City. She had locked herself out of her house and had had to ask a neighbor to call a…
-
“To be fair, death is hard!..We can’t make death fun, but we can make learning about death fun. Death is science and history, art and literature. It…
-
“In the autumn of 1939, Hitler’s advance seemed unstoppable. German military communications were related using hand ciphers, teleprinter codes, and above…
-
“Walk had once climbed that tree with Vincent King, in a time so far from now it would barely count. He rested a shaking hand on his gun, the other on his…
-
“...and so infidel-like he would call me a whore and concoct the most wild stories as to my behavior and then he would strike me in the name of discipline…
-
“A person of talent hits a target that no one else can hit; a person of genius hits a target that no one else can see. A talented person deals skillfully…
-
All of us at one time or another have looked at the incredibly beautiful photos of faraway stars and nebulas and wondered “How do they do that?” Emily…