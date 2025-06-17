© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin's Must-Reads
There are one million new books published each year. With so many books and so little time, where do you begin to find your next must-read? There’s the New York Times Bestseller list, the Goodreads app, the Cape Library’s Staff picks shelf and now Martin’s Must-Reads.Every Wednesday at 6:42 and 8:42 a.m., and Sunday at 8:18 a.m., Betty Martin recommends a must read based on her own personal biases for historical fiction, quirky characters and overall well-turned phrases. Her list includes WWII novels, biographies of trailblazers, novels with truly unique individuals and lots more. Reading close to 100 titles a year, Betty has plenty of titles to share.Local support for "Martin's Must Reads" comes from the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.

Martin's Must-Reads: 'Joy Moody Is Out of Time'

KRCU Public Radio | By Betty Martin
Published June 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

“1 August 2023 4:34 p.m. There were only five minutes left for Joy Moody and her twin daughters. They were ready, and expecting, to be gone at 4:39 p.m. exactly, and Joy was nothing if not exact. It was the first of August, and she had long been preparing Cassie and Annie for this moment: their twenty-first birthday and their return to 2050.”

Those are the opening lines to Kerryn Mayne’s newest novel Joy Moody Is Out of Time.

Joy was a social worker when she met the twins’ mother, Britney, a nineteen-year-old troubled teen. Britney gave birth to the twins in Joy’s home, walked away from them and soon after became a missing person.

Joy, who had always wanted to be a mother, never registered their births. She raised them in her laundromat, shielding them from anything to do with modern society. She convinced them that they were from the future and would return to 2050 on their twenty-first birthday to take their place in the future revolution.

She started spinning this tale when they were 10 and then didn’t know how to back out of it. The brain tumor that was growing in her head didn’t help. The laundromat is one in a line of businesses that includes a tattoo parlor, a locksmith, and an attorney’s oﬃce. Luckily for the twins, the owners of these businesses care about the trio and help the twins when Joy dies and a murder investigation ensues.

If you’re looking for a well-written story with a wacky mother, twins, supportive neighbors, and a mystery, then you must read Joy Moody Is Out of Time by Kerryn Mayne.
Tags
Art and culture
Betty Martin
Betty Martin was born in Boston, Massachusetts to a Lutheran pastor and his organist wife. Betty’s love of books was inspired by her father who read to all four children each night.
See stories by Betty Martin