© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discover Nature

Discover Nature

Every week there are new marvels to look for in the outdoors, and Discover Nature highlights these attractions. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Josh Hartwig brings us the stories of river otters, luna moths, red buds, and other actors as they take center stage in nature’s theater.

You can hear Discover Nature, Mondays at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m.
Load More