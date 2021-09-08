ABOUT

The KRCU Community Advisory Board serves as an extra set of “eyes and ears” for the radio station. The purpose of the group is to represent the diverse interests of the listening public in regular meetings with the staff and management of KRCU, and to serve as the stations’ ambassadors in the community. The board’s activities provide a way for citizens to become more involved with the station.

The Advisory Board periodically reviews the program goals and advises station management with respect to whether programs and other policies are meeting the needs of the communities served by the station. The role of the board is solely advisory in nature.

PARTICIPATE

KRCU is seeking applications from motivated individuals who are interested in providing community input to the KRCU management and staff. Recruiting for the Advisory Board is continual. The KRCU Advisory Board is made up of some 12-15 individuals living within the coverage area who wish to preserve, promote and strengthen the public radio service provided by KRCU. The Advisory Board is KRCU’s community advisory board as defined by the Public Broadcasting Act as amended in 1981.

If you are interested in applying for one of these volunteer positions on the Advisory Board, please fill out an application here or pick up a copy of the application from the receptionist at the KRCU studios in the Serena Building on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Advisory Board Members

Betty Martin, Chair

Barbara Morgan, Vice-Chair

Carly Bowles

Mike Cowan

John Dodd

Ryan Droege

Missy Marshall

Quantella Noto

Jeanette Lawson, ex-officio

Trudy Lee, ex-officio

Dan Woods, ex-officio

The KRCU CAB meets four times a year on the third Wednesday of Mar., June, Sept., and Dec., at noon (unless otherwise noted). Members of the public are welcome to attend. If you aren't a member of the board but would like to attend, or have questions, contact Dan Woods at (573) 651-5070 or djwoods@semo.edu.

The next meeting of the advisory board will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 via Zoom.

CAB Minutes - December 16, 2020

CAB Minutes - September 16, 2020

CAB Minutes - June 17, 2020

CAB Minutes - December 18, 2019

CAB Minutes - September 11, 2019

CAB Minutes - June 19, 2019

CAB Minutes - March 20, 2019

CAB Minutes - December 19, 2018

CAB Minutes - September 12, 2018

CAB Minutes - June 13, 2018

CAB Minutes - March 14, 2018

CAB Minutes - December 20, 2017

CAB Minutes - September 20, 2017

CAB Minutes - June 21, 2017

CAB Minutes - March 15, 2017

Open Meeting Policy

It is the policy of Southeast Missouri State University, licensee of stations KRCU and KSEF, that meetings of its Board of Regents and Board Committees that relate to public broadcasting are open to the public, although certain meetings, or portions of meetings, may be closed in order to address confidential or proprietary matters.

Members of Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents:

Edward P. Gargas, Board President

Tina L. Klocke, Board Vice President

Phillip M. Britt

Lloyd F. Smith

James P. Limbaugh

Vivek Malik

Lauren Kohn, Student Representative

More information about specific meeting dates, times and locations for Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents is available below. For more information about the Board of Regents meetings, click here.

July 27, 2021: Board of Regents Room at 2:00 p.m.

June 23 & 24, 2021: Board of Regents Room and UC President's Room

May 14, 2021: Held via Zoom web conference at 8:30 a.m.

February 26, 2021: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.

December 18, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.

September 25, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.

August 11, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference 11 a.m.

July 17, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference 11:30 a.m.

June 22, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.

May 15, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.

Feb. 21, 2020: Held at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Dec. 13, 2019: Held at 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Sept. 20, 2019: Held at 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

June 13, 2019: Held at 1 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at Drury Inn & Suites in Brentwood, Missouri

May 10, 2019: Held at 8:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Feb. 14, 2019: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Dec. 14, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Sept. 21, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

June 12, 2018: Held at 1 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

May 11, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Feb. 23, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Sept. 22, 2017: Held at 9:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

June 26, 2017: Held at 9:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

May 12, 2017: Held at 1:30 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Feb. 17, 2017: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Sept. 9, 2016: Held at 10 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

June 16, 2016: Held at 9 a.m. in Drury Inn St. Louis at Union Station, Room 134

Feb. 26, 2016: Held at 2:30 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Dec. 15, 2015: Held at 1:00 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Oct. 5, 2015: Teleconference - Held at 9:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

June 19, 2015: Held at 8:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

May 8, 2015: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall

Feb. 28, 2015: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall