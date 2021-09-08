Community Advisory Board
ABOUT
The KRCU Community Advisory Board serves as an extra set of “eyes and ears” for the radio station. The purpose of the group is to represent the diverse interests of the listening public in regular meetings with the staff and management of KRCU, and to serve as the stations’ ambassadors in the community. The board’s activities provide a way for citizens to become more involved with the station.
The Advisory Board periodically reviews the program goals and advises station management with respect to whether programs and other policies are meeting the needs of the communities served by the station. The role of the board is solely advisory in nature.
PARTICIPATE
KRCU is seeking applications from motivated individuals who are interested in providing community input to the KRCU management and staff. Recruiting for the Advisory Board is continual. The KRCU Advisory Board is made up of some 12-15 individuals living within the coverage area who wish to preserve, promote and strengthen the public radio service provided by KRCU. The Advisory Board is KRCU’s community advisory board as defined by the Public Broadcasting Act as amended in 1981.
If you are interested in applying for one of these volunteer positions on the Advisory Board, please fill out an application here or pick up a copy of the application from the receptionist at the KRCU studios in the Serena Building on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
Advisory Board Members
Betty Martin, Chair
Barbara Morgan, Vice-Chair
Carly Bowles
Mike Cowan
John Dodd
Ryan Droege
Missy Marshall
Quantella Noto
Jeanette Lawson, ex-officio
Trudy Lee, ex-officio
Dan Woods, ex-officio
The KRCU CAB meets four times a year on the third Wednesday of Mar., June, Sept., and Dec., at noon (unless otherwise noted). Members of the public are welcome to attend. If you aren't a member of the board but would like to attend, or have questions, contact Dan Woods at (573) 651-5070 or djwoods@semo.edu.
The next meeting of the advisory board will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 via Zoom.
CAB Minutes - December 16, 2020
CAB Minutes - September 16, 2020
CAB Minutes - June 17, 2020
CAB Minutes - December 18, 2019
CAB Minutes - September 11, 2019
CAB Minutes - June 19, 2019
CAB Minutes - March 20, 2019
CAB Minutes - December 19, 2018
CAB Minutes - September 12, 2018
CAB Minutes - June 13, 2018
CAB Minutes - March 14, 2018
CAB Minutes - December 20, 2017
CAB Minutes - September 20, 2017
CAB Minutes - June 21, 2017
CAB Minutes - March 15, 2017
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Open Meeting Policy
It is the policy of Southeast Missouri State University, licensee of stations KRCU and KSEF, that meetings of its Board of Regents and Board Committees that relate to public broadcasting are open to the public, although certain meetings, or portions of meetings, may be closed in order to address confidential or proprietary matters.
Members of Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents:
Edward P. Gargas, Board President
Tina L. Klocke, Board Vice President
Phillip M. Britt
Lloyd F. Smith
James P. Limbaugh
Vivek Malik
Lauren Kohn, Student Representative
More information about specific meeting dates, times and locations for Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents is available below. For more information about the Board of Regents meetings, click here.
July 27, 2021: Board of Regents Room at 2:00 p.m.
June 23 & 24, 2021: Board of Regents Room and UC President's Room
May 14, 2021: Held via Zoom web conference at 8:30 a.m.
February 26, 2021: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.
December 18, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.
September 25, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.
August 11, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference 11 a.m.
July 17, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference 11:30 a.m.
June 22, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.
May 15, 2020: Held via Zoom web conference at 9 a.m.
Feb. 21, 2020: Held at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Dec. 13, 2019: Held at 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Sept. 20, 2019: Held at 9 a.m. in the Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
June 13, 2019: Held at 1 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at Drury Inn & Suites in Brentwood, Missouri
May 10, 2019: Held at 8:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Feb. 14, 2019: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Dec. 14, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Sept. 21, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
June 12, 2018: Held at 1 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
May 11, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Feb. 23, 2018: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Sept. 22, 2017: Held at 9:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
June 26, 2017: Held at 9:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
May 12, 2017: Held at 1:30 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Feb. 17, 2017: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Sept. 9, 2016: Held at 10 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
June 16, 2016: Held at 9 a.m. in Drury Inn St. Louis at Union Station, Room 134
Feb. 26, 2016: Held at 2:30 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Dec. 15, 2015: Held at 1:00 p.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Oct. 5, 2015: Teleconference - Held at 9:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
June 19, 2015: Held at 8:30 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
May 8, 2015: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall
Feb. 28, 2015: Held at 9 a.m. in Board of Regents Room in Academic Hall