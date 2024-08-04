Guidelines for KRCU Public Radio Prize Giveaways

Periodically, KRCU Public Radio offers tickets and other prizes as giveaways with no consideration required. Unless otherwise stated, winners must fall into the following categories to be eligible for contests and giveaways:



* Contests are open to Missouri and Illinois residents 18 years of age and older.



* KRCU Public Radio employees, as well as University Advancement employees, are not eligible.



* Each contest may have specific qualifying rules that will be posted and/or printed as deemed necessary.



* Only one entry per household or immediate family per contest is permitted.



* Only one winner per household permitted in any 90-day period.



* All decisions of station management with regard to the awarding of prizes, the selection of winners and the interpretation of these rules are final.



* KRCU will make best attempt to notify all winners. KRCU is not responsible for any mechanical telephone error, failure or omission; lost or misdirected mail, faxes or e-mail; neglect on the part of the US Postal Service; or e-mail service disruption.



* Prizes may be time-sensitive and will be noted as such. Prize winners are responsible for redemption before expiration date.



* Tickets that are left for will-call or pickup become the responsibility of the venue conducting the event. KRCU is not responsible for tickets that are lost at the venue or for errors or oversight at given venues.



* KRCU reserves the right at any time to award prizes to another eligible winner drawn at random in the event prizes, for any reason, cannot be utilized by the original winner or in the event the original winner does not meet eligibility requirements.



* If a winner fails to accept a prize for any reason, no make-good prize will be awarded nor will there be replacements for the forfeited prize or for prizes not redeemed before their expiration date.



* Winners accept responsibility for all taxes, tips and other liabilities. Substitution of prizes is not permitted. Prizes are not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash.



* By entering, participants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless KRCU, including all officers, directors, employees, volunteers and sponsors from any and all liability, loss, damage or injury resulting from participation in KRCU promotions.



* KRCU Public Radio may edit or revise these rules without notice.



* Void where prohibited.



Updated 04.08.24