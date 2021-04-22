© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol Thursday to update reporters on the must-pass priority of funding the government.
Congress approves a short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown
Deirdre Walsh
,
A day before the Friday deadline, lawmakers approved a spending bill that will keep federal agencies running through Feb. 18, 2022.
Ivan LaGrand
KRCU Local Newscasts
Cape Girardeau Mourns Passing Of Fire Inspector Ivan LaGrand
Donald Kauerauf, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, speaks during a press conference at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on July 21, 2021.
News
Missouri Health Department Found Mask Mandates Work, But Didn’t Make Findings Public
Rudi Keller | Missouri Independent
,
KRCU Local Newscasts
Cape Girardeau Unveils New Riverfront Mural In Time For The Holidays
Jonah McGuire
,
Missouri News
covid-19_local_updates_04-2021.bmp_0.png
Local COVID-19 Updates / Statements And Announcements From Local Businesses & State Departments
Find COVID-19 Vaccination And Testing Information Here
KRCU Local Programs
Health & Science
To Your Health: Safe Gifts and Toys Month
Dr. Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs
,
In recent years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has created a robust toy safety system, by requiring testing by independent, third party laboratories around the world. However, as gift giving time nears, there are still risks that adults should be aware of when children tear into the wrapping paper.
Local News
Consumer Handbook: Toy Scams
Whitney Quick
,
Arts & Culture
Martin's Must Reads: 'The Second Life of Mirielle West'
Betty Martin
,
Education
SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Dana Branson
Candy Nadimpally
,
Southeast Missouri Coronavirus Coverage
COVID-19 Weekly Update: 11/17/21
NPR Arts, Life, And Music
