A day before the Friday deadline, lawmakers approved a spending bill that will keep federal agencies running through Feb. 18, 2022.
/
In recent years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has created a robust toy safety system, by requiring testing by independent, third party laboratories around the world. However, as gift giving time nears, there are still risks that adults should be aware of when children tear into the wrapping paper.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: 11/17/21
