According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, 1.6 million Americans are affected by tricuspid regurgitation of the heart. One common treatment for this is the reinforcing or replacing of heart stem valves with artificial rings. However, according to Kate Appleman and Awab Esaid, this specific treatment is severely under researched.
Southeast Missouri State University To Celebrate International Diversity With 'Carpe Diem' 2021
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the United States, family and domestic violence are a common problem, affecting an estimated 10 million…
Going Public: Southeast Missouri Board Of Governors Approves Phase 1 Of Houck Stadium ReconstructionIn early September, Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas notified the community of Cape Girardeau that due to a recent structural…
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has joined Feeding America and a network of food banks across the US to celebrate their annual Hunger Action Month…
Southeast Missouri State University’s Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility will host a Health and Wellness Resource Fair on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m.…
The Census Bureau recently released the raw numbers for the 2020 count. Among other things, the data is used to determine seats in the U.S. House of…
Southeast Missouri continues to struggle with broadband accessibility in remote and rural areas. The FCC states more than 147,000 households -- or almost…
At the August 16th city council meeting, The Gibson Recovery Center of Cape Girardeau was awarded a proclamation by Mayor Bob Fox, designating September…
Natural wildfires across the US are common in the summertime, however, more severe wildfires can become invasive and pose a threat to nature, animals,…