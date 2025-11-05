© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Going Public

Going Public: SEMO University Chief of Police Discusses Recent Departmental Changes and Plans for the Future

By Dan Woods
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:53 PM CST
Chief of Police Dr. Rich Flotron and Host Dan Woods
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Chief of Police Dr. Rich Flotron and Host Dan Woods

On this episode of Going Public, Dan Woods sat down with Dr. Flotron, Chief of Police at Southeast Missouri State University.

Flotron provided an update on some organizational changes within the University Police Department as well as the new partnership with the Cape County Transit Authority. He also discussed the department's oversight of the police academy and some plans for the future. Woods spoke with him on the television program, Focus on Southeast.

Going Public
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods