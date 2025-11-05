Going Public: SEMO University Chief of Police Discusses Recent Departmental Changes and Plans for the Future
On this episode of Going Public, Dan Woods sat down with Dr. Flotron, Chief of Police at Southeast Missouri State University.
Flotron provided an update on some organizational changes within the University Police Department as well as the new partnership with the Cape County Transit Authority. He also discussed the department's oversight of the police academy and some plans for the future. Woods spoke with him on the television program, Focus on Southeast.