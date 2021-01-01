Honor & Memorial Gifts

Giving for the benefit of others can be a wonderful way to reaffirm the values and priorities shared with our loved ones.

Honor gifts are excellent for saying “thank you” to someone who has impacted your life. These heartfelt gifts recognize an individual’s contributions and accomplishments, while supporting KRCU. Honor gifts are ideal for giving for a birthday, anniversary or other special occasions.

Memorial gifts can remember family members and friends who have lived before us. These distinguished gifts memorialize the life of a departed individual, while also enhancing the goals of KRCU.

Both honor gifts and memorial gifts are 100 percent tax deductible. Those who are recognized with an honor gift will receive a letter notifying them of your gift. For memorial gifts, a notification letter will be sent to a surviving family member.