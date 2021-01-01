What is Program Sponsorship?

KRCU acknowledges corporate contributions to the radio station with brief on-air messages sometimes called "underwriting" or program sponsorship. Since these contributions help pay for programming costs, program sponsorship is to public radio what advertising is to commercial stations. The value and number of on-air messages is determined by their placement during the broadcast schedule. KRCU provides a rate sheet which specifies the values of the messages throughout our program schedule.

Who listens to NPR stations like KRCU?

KRCU listeners are primarily middle-income and up, college-educated professionals. They appreciate the in-depth news from NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. They enjoy classical music. They relish the intelligent entertainment of Ask Me Another and Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Public radio listeners are distinguished by age, affluence and education.

NPR's audience is extraordinarily well-educated. Seven in ten have at least a bachelor's degree compared to only 31% of the U. S. population. The median household income of an NPR News listener is $103,000.

What about the Public Radio Audience?

• 49% listeners are 25 to 54 years of age

• 34% are aged 35 to 54

• 19% are aged 18 to 34

NPR is particularly popular among Baby Boomers (b. 1946-1964).The median age of the NPR listener is 53.

• 52% are involved in a regular fitness program

• 30% own financial securities

• 72% travel domestically; 46% traveled abroad in last 3 years

• 94% involved in public activities; 64% vote

What can sponsorship messages say?

Program sponsorship is an excellent way to reach the attractive KRCU audience and deliver your message in an environment free of clutter.

Local messages or "spots" are broadcast one at a time. Your message is not grouped with others in a cluster. Breaks in programming for sponsorship messages and station announcements are very short, so there is virtually no “tune-out” factor.

Public broadcasting stations like KRCU are governed by Federal Communications Commission rules that limit the content of sponsorship messages. KRCU's staff of experienced professionals will work with you to develop a custom-designed schedule of announcements to meet your organizational goals. Your plan can range from sponsorship of a specific program to a schedule that spans all segments of the day.

For more information about program sponsorship, contact Jeanette Lawson at (573) 651-5070 or jlawson@semo.edu.

