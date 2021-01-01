Program Sponsorship
What is Program Sponsorship?
KRCU acknowledges corporate contributions to the radio station with brief on-air messages sometimes called "underwriting" or program sponsorship. Since these contributions help pay for programming costs, program sponsorship is to public radio what advertising is to commercial stations. The value and number of on-air messages is determined by their placement during the broadcast schedule. KRCU provides a rate sheet which specifies the values of the messages throughout our program schedule.
Who listens to NPR stations like KRCU?
KRCU listeners are primarily middle-income and up, college-educated professionals. They appreciate the in-depth news from NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. They enjoy classical music. They relish the intelligent entertainment of Ask Me Another and Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Public radio listeners are distinguished by age, affluence and education.
NPR's audience is extraordinarily well-educated. Seven in ten have at least a bachelor's degree compared to only 31% of the U. S. population. The median household income of an NPR News listener is $103,000.
What about the Public Radio Audience?
• 49% listeners are 25 to 54 years of age
• 34% are aged 35 to 54
• 19% are aged 18 to 34
NPR is particularly popular among Baby Boomers (b. 1946-1964).The median age of the NPR listener is 53.
• 52% are involved in a regular fitness program
• 30% own financial securities
• 72% travel domestically; 46% traveled abroad in last 3 years
• 94% involved in public activities; 64% vote
Source: GfK MRI, Doublebase 2018
What can sponsorship messages say?
Program sponsorship is an excellent way to reach the attractive KRCU audience and deliver your message in an environment free of clutter.
Local messages or "spots" are broadcast one at a time. Your message is not grouped with others in a cluster. Breaks in programming for sponsorship messages and station announcements are very short, so there is virtually no “tune-out” factor.
Public broadcasting stations like KRCU are governed by Federal Communications Commission rules that limit the content of sponsorship messages. KRCU's staff of experienced professionals will work with you to develop a custom-designed schedule of announcements to meet your organizational goals. Your plan can range from sponsorship of a specific program to a schedule that spans all segments of the day.
For more information about program sponsorship, contact Jeanette Lawson at (573) 651-5070 or jlawson@semo.edu.
|COMPANY
|CONTACT INFORMATION
|36 Restaurant and Bar
|36 North Main Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 803-2333
|Ameren Missouri
|www.amerenmissouri.com/plan
|BG's Deli
|205 South Plaza Way, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-8860
|Buchheit's General Store
|2801 Old Orchard Rd., Jackson, MO
1011 South Hwy 51, Perryville, MO
1817 North Market, Sparta, IL
200 Riverview, Herculaneum, MO
4550 Gravois Road, House Springs, MO
|Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Cape)
|220 North Fountain St,, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-1631
|Cape Girardeau Public Library
|711 North Clark Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 334-5279
|Chateau Girardeau
|3120 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-1281
|Commerce Trust Company - a Division of Commerce Bank
|160 South Broadview, Cape Girardeau, MO
|Corporation for Public Broadcasting
|Washington, DC
Comments Line: (800) 272-2190
|Edward Jones (Financial Advisor: Tim Domian)
|258 S. Mount Auburn Rd., Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-3675
|Edward Jones (Financial Advisor: Terry Godwin)
|1749 Independence, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-6681
|First Midwest Bank
|1820 North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO
704 North Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO
|Fresh Healthy Cafe - St. Francis
|150 S. Mt. Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 803-1674
|La Relance Cuisine
|2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 200, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Located inside the City Centre building next to Applebee’s.
(573) 803-0791
|L&S Pharmacy
|406 S. Main St., Charleston, MO
(573) 683-3307
|LPL Financial (Financial Advisor: Mike Parker)
|215 North Stoddard, Sikeston, MO
(573) 471-4007
|Lois & Jeff Long
The Home Team with Realty Executives
|2511 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 243-2555
|Missouri Department of Conservation
Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center
|2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 290-5218
|Natural Health Organic Foods
|135 South Broadview, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 339-0054
|Notre Dame Regional High School
|265 Notre Dame Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-6722
|Pagliai's Pizza and Pasta
|1129 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-0366
|Poplar Bluff Municipal Library
|318 North Main Street, Poplar Bluff, MO
3398 Kanell, Poplar Bluff, MO
(573) 686-8639
|Rice, Spaeth, Summers, Heisserer, L.C.
|4th Floor, Commerce Bank Building
160 South Broadview St., Cape Girardeau, MO
P.O. Box 1568 (mailing zip code 63702-1568)
(573) 334-6061
|Saint Francis Healthcare System
|211 Saint Francis Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 331-3000
|Seis Amigos
|1832 North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-9690
|Southeast Missouri State University
|One University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 651-2000
|SuperFresh Kitchens
|1318 North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 651-9050
|Tabor Commercial Real Estate
|20 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 605-3389
|Ted Yates, Attorney at Law
|3071 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 651-9000
|The Bank of Missouri
|372 South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-3100
|Wood & Huston Bank
|111 S. Broadview, Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 335-7366
2999 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson, MO
(573) 243-4111
|Yoga East Healing Arts Studio
|827 Broadway, Caoe Girardeau
(573) 388-7272