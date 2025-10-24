© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: University Police Update: Historic Preservation and Redhawk Equestrian Team

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:56 PM CDT
From L to R: Claire Ward, Dan Woods and Mardi Fievet (Ward and Fievet are members of Redhawks Equestrian Team)

On this edition of the show, we get an update on the latest happenings at the University Police Department with Chief of Police Dr. Rich Flotron; Dr. Steven Hoffman stops by with information about SEMO's Historic Preservation Program and we meet Mardi Fievet and Claire Ward, two members of the Redhawks Equestrian Team.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
