"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: University Police Update: Historic Preservation and Redhawk Equestrian Team
On this edition of the show, we get an update on the latest happenings at the University Police Department with Chief of Police Dr. Rich Flotron; Dr. Steven Hoffman stops by with information about SEMO's Historic Preservation Program and we meet Mardi Fievet and Claire Ward, two members of the Redhawks Equestrian Team.