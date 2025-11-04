Going Public: 'Abide In Love' Member Talks About Impact on Local Immigrants and Families Detained in Local Jail

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with 'Abide In Love' board member, Susie Johnson, about the group's support for local immigrants and family members who are ICE detainees in the Ste. Genevieve County Detention Center.

The jail currently holds an average of 100 detainees, with a capacity of 500 beds. As an organization, 'Abide in Love' provides calling cards for detainees to contact their families and collaborates with the Rapid Response Coalition and the St. Louis Archdiocese Immigration Task Force to offer legal and other resources when possible. The group, formed in July 2025, has assisted many detainees, including those from the St. Louis area and surrounding states. They also emphasize the need for translators and encourage community support and involvement.

Johnson explains the quick formation of Abide in Love in July 2025 and the organization's efforts to become a 501(c)(3) public charity.

She also shares stories of detainees and the challenges they face, including the difficulty of maintaining contact with their families. 'Abide in Love' connects detainees with resources for bills and groceries, and provides support for their families.

Johnson recounts the in-custody death of a detainee, Leo Cruz-Silva, a 34-year-old Mexican immigrant, highlighting the emotional impact on volunteers and the challenges of pairing detainees with pen pals.

Resources and Volunteer Needs

Johnson provides information on how to contact 'Abide in Love' and the resources available on their website, including a Frequently Asked Questions page, fundraising links, contact information for lawmakers, and a rapid response line for those with detained family members.

Outside of the physical needs, Johnson also emphasizes the need for translators across multiple languages, although most communication is limited to print and written forms.

More information can be found on the local 'Abide In Love Ste Genevieve' website, abideinlovesg.org

