Going Public: "Cut Ties" Explores How International Student Challenges Are Reshaping SEMO’s Campus Community

This episode of 'Going Public' features a number of key members of the Arrow, the student news organization at Southeast Missouri State University, and their reporting on the decline of International Students, primarily at SEMO, and the trend at other higher education institutions across the U.S.

The Southeast Arrow Editor-in-Chief Lily Niebrugge; Assignment & Web Editor, Taylor Slavens; News & Culture Editor, Abby Volz; Design Editor, Jo Mitchell; Photographer, McKenzie Nelson; Staff Writer Mallory Hawkins; Video Producers, Kyler Messenger, Abdourahmane Sow Diagne, and Sofia Curtis; and Social Media Manager & Content Creator, Jordan Shields all contributed to the stories.

The Arrow's latest special print edition, "Cut Ties", discusses the decline in international students at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), noting their vital contributions to campus culture and diversity.

Kevin Timlin, Director of the Office of International Education and Services, highlights how diverse perspectives enrich the educational experience.

However, challenges such as the lengthy visa application process have caused significant difficulties, exemplified by the April 2025 incident in which 24 international students were temporarily terminated from the SEVIS system, creating confusion and stress.

These students pay substantially more in tuition, averaging $32,092.14 compared to $22,269.00 for domestic students, making their financial contribution crucial to the university.

To support their integration, SEMO provides various resources, including the International Village for cultural exchange, the Intensive English Program for language skills, and the International Students' Liaison Group for guidance.

The report underscores the importance of international students to SEMO and the challenges they face.