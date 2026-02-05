Going Public: United Way of Southeast MO Opens 2026-28 Grant Application, Addressing Needs in Region

On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Elizabeth Shelton, the Executive Director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

During our interview, she discussed the many challenges facing community programs in the region, after a year of non-profit funding uncertainties, personal economic challenges, and natural disasters.

The main topic, though, was the United Way of Southeast Missouri's recently announced opening of its grant application on February 2nd for agencies and programs that want to join the United Way network of Partners.

Applications for the 2026-2028 funding cycle will be accepted until February 27, 2026, at 5 p.m., and will include a preliminary questionnaire to ensure eligibility. More details can be found at unitedwayofsemo.org/our-impact/uwsemo-funding.

The areas of focus are: Youth Opportunity, Healthy Community, Community Resiliency, and Income Stability.

UW of SEMO is also inviting the public to a presentation on March 26 at 4 p.m. at their office, located at 17 N. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau, to learn about nonprofit programs and community resources

Shelton also highlights the creation of the United for Child Care Resource Center and the United We Work Transportation Program to address community needs. Among other challenges for those in the region, she emphasizes the importance of financial literacy and education in addressing community needs.

