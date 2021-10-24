-
COVID has forced many organizations to adapt, and that includes charitable organizations. KRCU’s Clayton Hester spoke to Elizabeth Shelton, Executive…
-
To prepare for the financial effects of the Coronavirus, United Way of Southeast Missouri has a established a COVID-19 fund to help those whose incomes…
-
At a press conference on Tuesday, United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) welcomed ten new partners - as well as 22 returning partners - to their…
-
With the fiscal year coming to a close in June, the United Way of Southeast Missouri is now accepting applications for their next 3-year grant…
-
At the start of 2019, the United Way of Southeast Missouri found themselves in a position most nonprofits dream of. After several of their partners…
-
On this edition of Going Public, we talk with Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, about their literacy programs…
-
On this edition of Going Public, we talk with Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, about the "United Days of Caring"…
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri recently acquired a grant from the DeltaCorps Regional Authority for the new program Read to Excel, an extension of the…
-
The United Way of Southeast Missouri and the Community Caring Council sent out a community needs assessment by email to Cape Girardeau County residents as…