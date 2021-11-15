Two-Way: United Way Of Southeast Missouri Director Discusses Community Conversations For Service Area

United Way of Southeast Missouri held a community conversation at the One City building last week. KRCU attended the meeting which discussed many community-level issues centering around Health, Education, and Business.

Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton spoke with KRCU on behalf of United Way of Southeast Missouri after the meeting.

“United Way always focuses on education, income stability, and health. So everything that we invest in will support one or more of those areas, because we believe those are the building blocks for success in life.”

According to Shelton, the community conversations held in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Perry County and Bollinger County will serve as guidance for the organization’s investment committee.

“Some of the things that have been discussed, which aren’t surprising to those of us who are serving others, were transportation, the need to provide education of soft skills, and also the need to educate the highly educated on the need in our community.”

Shelton later went on to touch on the unique impact that United Way has on the community. United Way of Southeast Missouri reaches Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Perry County and Bollinger County.

“One thing that really makes United Way unique, is rarely is a family or an individual in need due to just one issue, and rarely can just one organization address it and pull them out of need. That’s where the power of the United Way network comes into play.”

United Way of Southeast Missouri often holds funding raising events according to Shelton. Shelton informed KRCU of the second annual 'Over The Edge' event, in which people can rappel down Towers South on the SEMO campus, taking place on May 20, 2022.

For more information on United Way events, visit United Way of Southeast Missouri’s Website, or visit their Facebook page.

