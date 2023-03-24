Going Public: United Way of SEMO Partners with American Red Cross to "Sound the Alarm"

March is American Red Cross Month and the United Way of Southeast Missouri and the Southeast Missouri & Northeast Arkansas Chapter of the American Red Cross have partnered to "Sound the Alarm" and help prevent home fires. The program installs smoke alarms in homes.

KRCU spoke with Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri and Amanda Smith, Executive Director of the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Smith told us that 60 smoke alarms were recently installed with their partners at the fire department and the PORCH Initiative in homes in Cape Girardeau. Smith said, "The Red Cross responds to almost five home fires every single day in the State of Missouri." This program helps many homes become safer so the homeowners will be prepared if a fire hits their home. The financial support of the United Way helps make programs like "Sound the Alarm" possible.

Smith also told us about the upcoming Greek Life Blood Drive on the SEMO campus March 26-29, 2023.

Sound the Alarm Program Information

SEMO Greek Life Spring 2023 Blood Drive (March 26-29)