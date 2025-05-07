Trey LintnerMorning Edition Co-Host/Producer
Trey Lintner joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024. He is a co-host of 'Morning Edition', and is also a student producer. He is a double major in Theatre and TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University.
Going Public: Local Letter Carriers Seek to 'Stamp Out Hunger' with Food Drive May 10th, Restocking Southeast Missouri Food Bank ShelvesIn this episode of 'Going Public,' we speak with Heather Collier, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank Donor Relations and Communication Manager, about the upcoming 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive and its impact on the local area.
