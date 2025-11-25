Going Public: Heather Collier Talks About Efforts of Southeast Missouri Food Bank Over Holiday Season Amidst Food Assistance Uncertainty

With details about food assistance rapidly changing and uncertainty for federal and state food aid in recent months, attention has turned to non-profits as they strive to lessen the impact of hunger in the region.

On this episode of Going Public, we speak with Heather Collier, the Donor Relations and Communications Manager of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, about what both those in need of food assistance and those considering donating may be wondering.

Collier explains the programs initiated by the SEMO Food Bank and how their processes were affected due to the pauses in the SNAP program over the federal government shutdown. She provides information and advice for those in need and for those who wish to donate.

Here is a link to SEMO Food Bank's directory of food pantries. In Poplar Bluff, The Bread Shed is hosting community meals on Sundays at 11:30 am.

In Southeast Food Bank's "Giving Tuesday" on Tuesday, December 2nd, all donations up to $10,000 will be matched by Buzzi Unicem USA and SEMO Food Bank's board of directors. The goal of the food bank is to reach $30,000 to support those in need of food assistance.