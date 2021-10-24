-
Kathy Swan, former state representative and president of JCS Wireless, has been named to the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank.As a new…
In a time of pandemic, as grocery stories try to keep up, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank is also working to help with the demand, especially as it…
It’s been a good season for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston. They’re expecting to hit nearly 650,000 pounds in donated watermelons this…
Meat and dairy prices are experiencing a sharp increase in the second half of 2014. According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, people…