Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Caitlin Dehne

By Ashton Randolph
Published April 4, 2024 at 8:19 PM CDT
Caitlin Dehne visits the KRCU studios to talk about her involvement with SEMO's DECA club and their goals as an organization.
Ashton Randolph
Caitlin Dehne visits KRCU studios to talk about her involvement with SEMO's DECA club and their goals as an organization.

Caitlin Dehne is a senior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Corporate Communications and Professional Writing. She is also a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) organization at SEMO.

In this episode, Cailtlin describes how DECA has developed her interpersonal and professional skills. She also shares her recent success at the 2024 DECA State Career Development Conference and Competition in Columbia, Missouri. She won first place in her individual event and third place in a group event.

Cailtlin will compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference in Austin, Texas at the end of April 2024.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
