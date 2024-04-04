SEMO Spotlight: Caitlin Dehne

Caitlin Dehne is a senior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Corporate Communications and Professional Writing. She is also a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) organization at SEMO.

In this episode, Cailtlin describes how DECA has developed her interpersonal and professional skills. She also shares her recent success at the 2024 DECA State Career Development Conference and Competition in Columbia, Missouri. She won first place in her individual event and third place in a group event.

Cailtlin will compete at the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference in Austin, Texas at the end of April 2024.