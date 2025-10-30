Going Public: Southeast Missouri Food Bank's 'Empty Bowls' Fundraiser and an Update on Potential SNAP Benefits Cut

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Heather Collier, the Donor Relations and Communications Manager at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, about the upcoming 'Empty Bowls' funding events on Fri. Nov. 7, and the looming Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits cut due to the ongoing federal shutdown.

Although the federal shutdown continues threatening the loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits, some states are finding temporary stopgap solutions.

On Wed. Oct. 29, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe directed a full $10.6 million fund transfer from the Senior Services Growth and Development Fund to the Missouri Area Agencies on Aging, which will continue to provide meals to seniors.

Also, $5 million will be distributed to Missouri food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will host its annual 'Empty Bowls' event on Friday, Nov. 7, featuring a new lunch gathering in Jackson and the return of the popular evening event hosted by Riverside Pottery Studio in Cape Girardeau.

Riverside Pottery has hosted the evening 'Empty Bowls' event for several years, which invites the community to enjoy soup and take home a hand-crafted bowl as a reminder of those facing hunger in our region.

This year, the food bank is expanding the tradition with a lunch event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Jackson office, located at 4536 East Jackson Boulevard, increasing the fundraising opportunity for more people in the region.

The event aims to raise funds for food purchases and services, with tickets priced at $15 for lunch and a $20 minimum donation for the evening event at Riverside Pottery Studio in Cape Girardeau. Collier also addresses the potential impact of SNAP benefits cuts, which could affect nearly 42 million Americans, including 80,000 individuals in their 16-county region.

The food bank anticipates an increase in demand for assistance during the holiday season and highlights community efforts to support neighbors in need. Collier also shared the stories of a few people she and her staff have spoken with during the past month.

More details about the 'Empty Bowls' event can be found on the Southeast Missouri Food Bank website, semofoodbank.org, and on their Facebook page.