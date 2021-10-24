-
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has joined Feeding America and a network of food banks across the US to celebrate their annual Hunger Action Month…
More than 200,000 Missouri kids are facing food insecurity, according to the Missouri Kids Count 2021 Data Book.Today is the last day of a summer…
Kathy Swan, former state representative and president of JCS Wireless, has been named to the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank.As a new…
A federal program called P-EBT could help cover hundreds of dollars in groceries for families with children who lost access to meals because they attended class online and not in person during the 2020-21 school year.
This story was originally published Mon. Nov. 30, 2020.Student parking tickets were forgiven for donating non-perishable items to parking services to…
Volunteers from St. Louis have harvested thousands of pounds of vegetables from Indiana farms this summer, distributing it to local food pantries and soup kitchens.
Mass unemployment and coronavirus-related supply chain disruptions are making it tough for food banks to keep staples like peanut butter and tuna in stock.
Kansas and Missouri families whose kids normally eat for free at school are still waiting for the USDA to clear the way for assistance during COVID-19 crisis.
The Missouri Department of Social Services will be able to use United States Department of Agriculture food to help those impacted by the coronavirus...
Ozarks Food Harvest is preparing for an increased demand for food as mandates to control the coronavirus continue. The food bank is purchasing...