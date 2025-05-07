Community Leaders in MO Take Action Amid Threats to SNAP Benefits

As the national debate intensifies over cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits and school meal funding, Missouri food system leaders are stepping up to help underserved communities thrive.

Birthed out of the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the shooting death of Mike Brown, the nonprofit group A Red Circle tackles racial and economic disparities in North St. Louis County through food, education, wellness, and the arts.

Erica Williams, founder of A Red Circle and co-author of a policy report addressing the issue, explained with limited access to affordable, healthy food being one of the area's biggest challenges, community leaders stepped up to help where national systems failed.

"We reached out to some other grocery stores and they told us that we were not their demographic, they would not bring a store into our region, and so we said we're going to open our own store," Williams recounted. "The idea of a 'People's Harvest' came from us and the community to open a grocery store."

The "People's Harvest" store opens this summer. Right now, through "A Red Circle's Farm House," community members can receive free bags of fresh fruits, veggies and eggs. Cooking and gardening classes are available, as well as weekly programs under Good Food Fridays.

North St. Louis County faces stark disparities, with poverty rates topping 20% in some areas. Williams stressed the importance of making sure people are educated about the issues and the solutions.

"The medical community is beginning to understand the link between healthy food and nutrition," Williams observed. "Not just treating things with medicine and prescriptions, but also prescribing fruits and vegetables. So that's one of the gaps we really need to close: the education piece."

Williams added she plans to raise public awareness this year, meet one-on-one with lawmakers during the off-season, involve stakeholders and advocacy groups, and lobby for related legislation in 2026.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

