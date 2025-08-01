SNAP Changes Raise Concerns for Missouri Children, Families

The new federal budget law could leave Missouri with a bigger tab for managing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – just as hundreds of thousands of families rely on it to feed their kids.

Advocates say the shift could have ripple effects for the state’s most vulnerable residents. More than 650,000 Missourians rely on federal benefits for nutritional support, including children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Casey Hanson, deputy director of Kids Win Missouri, said it’s largely wait-and-see, as the changes under the law begin to take effect.

"It's kind of hard to say at this point," she said. "There's nothing cut and dry. But I think we believe that any types of cuts that ultimately are going to lead to those folks having less access to food is very concerning, especially for children."

The new federal budget includes around $200 billion in SNAP cuts, which will likely force Missouri and other states to take on more costs starting in 2027.

While SNAP is proven to reduce hunger and boost local economies, financial experts have said the benefits still don’t always cover the full cost of meals, especially in high-cost areas. Hanson said that's why the decisions being made today will shape the future for Missouri’s kids, and it’s going to take a team effort.

"We really need all hands on deck," she said, "just to continue to encourage our policymakers as they're making these major decisions that will have long-term implications for our children and our communities."

More than 41 million people received SNAP benefits each month in fiscal year 2024, about 12.3 percent of the U.S. population.

The Missouri Public News Service originally published this story, and is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.