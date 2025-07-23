New Trauma Tool Shows High Adversity Levels for Children in Southern Illinois

The Illinois Department of Education has a new tool to measure adversity in children by identifying areas where they may be exposed to potential sources of trauma.

The Illinois Children’s Adversity Index is an interactive map that compares the risk factors of school districts across the state using three categories to measure community and economic barriers. Initial findings show the highest concentration of adversity levels in Southern Illinois, driven by factors such as food and housing insecurity and high rates of mental-health distress and imprisonment in adults.

Colleen Cicchetti, executive director of the Center for Childhood Resilience at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, helped in the development process. She said the goal is to hold schools accountable while acknowledging outside factors.

"It's really important to understand that it was never designed to say that this is a burden that only schools need to address," Cicchetti emphasized. "This really is talking about what is the context, the community context that schools are operating in that is impacting their ability to educate their students."

Chiquetti pointed out that the index will be updated every two years and aims to guide resource allocation more efficiently across state agencies to address the root causes of potential issues for children.

Chiquetti noted it includes informing school-level decision-making to help principals better prioritize interventions based on community context and school data, like focusing on increased mental health services, addressing disparities, or implementing social-emotional learning programs.

"There's a lot of things that people are being exposed to that look different," Chiquetti observed. "So it really does mean that by using database decisions, we might invest in different things in parts of the state than in others, as opposed to globally saying, ‘oh, everybody needs more access.'"

The index builds upon state-level initiatives such as the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative and the Whole Child Task Force, which Chiquetti said all call for a reconfiguration of the silos of government in order to achieve a more holistic approach to addressing the well-being of children across the state.

"It really is shared across all of these different entities," Chiquetti noted. "It's a public health issue, it's an education issue, it's also a child welfare issue, it's a juvenile justice issue, it's Medicaid insurance access, it's health care … you need all of the systems to have what they need to support those children, families, and communities."

This story was originally published by the Illinois News Connection and Public News Service—a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.

