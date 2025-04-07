Going Public: SEMO Food Bank Sees Challenges, But Grateful Partners After Weeks of Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding

On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Heather Collier, Donor Relations and Communications Manager at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Collier discusses the SEMO Food Bank's efforts to support communities affected by recent severe storms and tornadoes in Southeast Missouri.

The food bank serves 80,000 individuals monthly across 16 counties, working with 140 partner agencies. They have conducted seven food distributions since March 14, with more planned despite challenges posed by flooding.

SEMO Food Bank's Response to Natural Disasters

The tornadoes and storms have further stressed food insecurity in areas already suffering from it, and many people without power have had to discard food, adding to their needs.

"When something like the tornadoes we've been experiencing happens, that means, number one, the people who were already food insecure. A lot of the tornadoes have really affected areas that already had high populations of food insecurity, so they need more help, and then also people who maybe aren't food insecure, but were without power for several days or and had to clean out their refrigerator and freezer or suffered other damage and unexpected cost", said Collier.

We also talked about the distribution sites in Wayne County, Reynolds County, Carter County, and Butler County, and Collier says they are still working to reach these areas despite the floods.

Coordination with Emergency Management and Distribution Efforts

Heather Collier states the SEMO Food Bank is coordinating with Emergency Management in each county to determine the areas of greatest need for food distribution.

SEMO Food Bank has conducted seven distributions since the tornadoes on March 14, with more planned, and they are adapting to the challenges posed by the flooding.

Regarding the ongoing tornado recovery situation in Delta, one of the hardest-hit areas in the area—also the site of a Red Cross shelter— Collier explains that they are working with potential partners there for long-term food assistance.

"We are working with potential partners in Delta. A lot of the work we do is more of the long term. You know, when people are getting back on their feet, restocking their pantries, and so clean up is the priority, and having shelter is the priority. We are in contact there, and when they're ready for us to come in and do a distribution, we will be able to do that", said Collier.

Although multiple towns were affected by the storms, Collier confirmed that the main distribution site for the area, their Sikeston warehouse, was not affected by the storms, and they are continuing their regular operations, including mobile food pantries and delivering food to area partners.

"We have a lot of really great partners who are on the ground in their communities doing this work. So they are a valuable, valuable resource. We acquire food in large quantities and then distribute it among our partners who are able to distribute it in their communities", Collier said, praising the Food Bank's area-wide partners.

Immediate food assistance can be found by visiting SEMO Food Bank's website, which lists pantries and resources by county. Other assistance can be reached by contacting First Call For Help, a partnership with the United Way of SEMO.