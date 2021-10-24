-
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has joined Feeding America and a network of food banks across the US to celebrate their annual Hunger Action Month…
Kathy Swan, former state representative and president of JCS Wireless, has been named to the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank.As a new…
In a time of pandemic, as grocery stories try to keep up, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank is also working to help with the demand, especially as it…
A local officer with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been selected to take part in a new, national task force for the food bank network, Feeding…
One out of every five families in southeast Missouri is “food insecure.” And, according to food bank network Feeding America, one out of every five…
SEMO Food Bank Will Distribute More Produce Through New Partnership With Restorative Justice ProgramA now-official partnership between the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and the Southeast Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice Program is helping to get…
Have you received a blue plastic bag in the mail this week?Southeast Missouri residents are asked to fill these bags with non-perishable food and place it…
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will soon move its distribution center to Sikeston at the site of an old RV showroom. The food bank is renovating the…