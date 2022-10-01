© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public: Sarah Garner of the SEMO Food Bank Discusses Feeding America's Report, "Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together"

Published October 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
September was Hunger Action Month — an annual nationwide campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. 

Ahead of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health on Wed. Sept. 28th, Feeding America released “Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together: Community-Driven Solutions to Address America’s Hunger Crisis”.

The report included insights and anti-hunger policy recommendations gleaned from listening sessions held across the country, including in southeast Missouri.

On Thurs. Sept. 29th, KRCU Public Radio spoke with Sarah Garner, the Chief Advancement Officer with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank spoke about the results from the recent "Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together" report—what the organization learned from the regional listening sessions, and what policies may impact food banks in the months ahead, especially the upcoming U.S. Farm Bill in 2023.

Garner also discussed how SEMO Food Bank helps walk families in need through the process of receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

