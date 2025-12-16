Going Public: United Way Lends a Hand to Support Workers and Parents Through the Winter

On this episode of Going Public, we speak with Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, about the organization's recent efforts to address rising needs for assistance.

In November 2025, the United Way of SEMO delivered $ 3,000 worth of emergency funds to local food pantries to respond to the growing need for food assistance. That month also marked the opening of The United for Childcare Resource Center on 16 N Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. This resource center is the first of its kind in Southeast Missouri and is intended to provide information and resources for parents to find childcare solutions.

When asked about the many programs the United Way is involved with, Shelton highlights the United We Work program that provides free rides for workers and includes a budgeting component to help people save for transportation. She also lists organizations supported by United Way, including the Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Lutheran Family and Children's Services, each addressing different needs for the Southeast Missouri community.

When speaking about the Childcare Resource Center that was opened on November 19th, Shelton notes that the center has had a slow start, which was expected due to the time of year, but they are planning events to engage providers, employers, and parents. She expresses the importance of spreading the word when resources like these become available.

We asked Shelton about her advice to those looking for the avenues to assistance, and she suggested that those with SEMO United Way's support area of Cape, Perry, Bollinger, and North Scott County call their 24/7 helpline (573-334-HELP), and that those outside of this area call 2-1-1 if they require assistance programs.