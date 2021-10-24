-
The US is experiencing a nationwide blood supply shortage and The American Red Cross is urging those who are eligible, to give blood and help alleviate…
-
Classical host, Mary Mims, recently spoke with Dr. Zach Stern, Southeast Missouri State Music Department faculty.Dr. Stern talked about his performances…
-
The most recent release from the Cape County Health Department reports an overall total of 9 presumed positive COVID-19 cases in the region, 5 of which…
-
Cancer, mental health, heart disease, healthcare affordability, and obesity are the top five serious health needs of southeast Missourians, according to a…
-
This week, over 200 lady landowners and farmers gathered in Cape Girardeau for the 24th annual Women in Agriculture conference. Hosted by the Missouri…
-
After expanding their services in Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff, transportation network company CarGO has announced their future move into Farmington.…
-
On Friday, Sen. Claire McCaskill visited the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau to announce the results collected over the past year from her…
-
Have you received a blue plastic bag in the mail this week?Southeast Missouri residents are asked to fill these bags with non-perishable food and place it…
-
In recent months, the topic of health care and the legislation surrounding it have been a hot button issue. But in rural communities where social and…
-
The recent cold snap in Missouri not only came as a shock to the human inhabitants, but the animals as well, according to an expert at the Cape Girardeau…