Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: A Preview of the Third Annual Christmas Brass & Organ Concert in Downtown Cape

By Mary Collier Mims
Published December 16, 2025 at 6:57 PM CST
2025 Christmas Brass & Organ Concert III is Sat. Dec. 20th at 7 p.m. at Old St. Vincent's Church in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Flyer provided by Big Muddy Brass Quintet
In this episode of 'Exposition', listen to an interview with Dr. Brooke DeArman, as heard on Caffe Concerto, who is one of the musicians playing in the Big Muddy Brass Quintet for the upcoming Annual Christmas Brass & Organ Concert, which is now marking its third year.

The concert will feature traditional holiday favorites for brass and organ, including "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Lo How a Rose," "O Holy Night," "The First Nowell," and more.

The performance is in Downtown Cape Girardeau at Old St. Vincent's Church on Saturday, December 20th at 7 p.m.

DeArman shares what it's been like to prepare for the popular free Christmas/Holiday concert, practicing with the Big Muddy Brass Quintet as a busy professional, and some new things to look for in this year's performance.

Other Big Muddy Brass Quintet ensemble members include Ken DeArman, Charles Kelley, Deborah Caldwell, and Nichole Golden, with Matt Palisch, organist.

