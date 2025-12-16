Big Muddy Brass Quintet

-
In this episode of 'Exposition', listen to a conversation with Dr. Brooke DeArman, as heard on Caffe Concerto, who is one of the musicians playing the upcoming Third Annual Christmas Brass & Organ Concert in Downtown Cape Girardeau at Old St. Vincent's Church. The performance is set for Sat. Dec. 20th at 7 p.m.
-
In this episode of 'Exposition', listen to a conversation with Dr. Brooke DeArman, as heard on Caffe Concerto, who is one of the musicians playing the upcoming Third Annual Christmas Brass & Organ Concert in Downtown Cape Girardeau at Old St. Vincent's Church. The performance is set for Sat. Dec. 20th at 7 p.m.