The city of Cape Girardeau announced a street closure due to a building safety concern, early Wednesday morning.The southbound lane of Main Street between…
After a fire scorched the building in March, the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been given 90 days to get up to code or be demolished by…
Southeast Missouri State University will host its annual ‘Family Weekend’ from Sept. 24-26th with a series of activities and events on Southeast’s campus…
At the July 6th city council meeting, council board members examined and concluded that the City of Cape Girardeau’s TIF redevelopment project was making…
Starting next week, the eastbound lane of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau will be closed in two locations due to private maintenance.Crews will…
Repairs began Monday on a water main in downtown Cape Girardeau that broke and was repaired over Memorial Day weekend. But a quality renovation was pushed…
Starting this summer, Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger’s vision for a trolley to run throughout the city’s downtown is coming to fruition. The new…
A new $20 million project will bring a Courtyard Marriott to downtown Cape Girardeau. KRCU's Marissanne Lewis-Thompson spoke with Cape Girardeau Mayor…
The 13th annual Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash fundraiser will be held Thursday Dec. 11 at multiple downtown Cape Girardeau locations. The toy bash is an…
Old Town Cape’s annual Downtown Christmas Open House is set for Friday, Dec. 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.The event will include all the attractions from…