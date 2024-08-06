Exposition: Jimmy 'Daddy' Davis Returns to Cape Girardeau for 'Tunes at Twilight' Aug. 9th

Jimmy Davis, better known as 'Jimmy Daddy', returns after multiple visits for 'Tunes at Twilight' at Ivers Square Gazebo, Fri. Aug. 9, 2024, at 6:30 pm. With roots in Memphis, Tennessee, his career has spanned four decades and he's traveled over a million miles as a musician.

Jimmy Davis' songs have been recorded by Martina McBride, Restless Heart, Tommy Alverson, Reba Russell, Walt Wilkins, and many other recording artists. As a backing vocalist, Jimmy has lent his extensive vocal talents to projects by numerous recording artists including, The North Mississippi Allstars, Jim Dickinson, Johnny Lang, Bernie Leadon, Keith Sykes, Michael Hearne, Toy Caldwell, Susan Marshall, Mark Collie, and William Lee Golden.

In the early 1980s, Jimmy began touring with the country recording artist, Charly McClain, as a rhythm guitar player and backing vocalist. In 1987, Jimmy Davis & Junction signed with MTV's QMI/MCA record label. The band's first release "Kick the Wall" yielded a top 40 AOR hit and a hit MTV Video.

Aching to return to his roots, Jimmy, headed back to Memphis in 1995 and had the pleasure of hooking up with some of his old buddies, The Riverbluff Clan, a rocking bluegrass outfit from the 70’s. With Jimmy on lead vocals and guitar, the band released two critically acclaimed independent albums, in 1996, "One Night In A Month of Sundays" and 1998, "Two Quarts Low" an Americana Top 20 record. Jimmy was named “Premier Male Vocalist” five times by the Memphis chapter of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences and was well-loved by local audiences. In 2001, he recorded a solo album with all original music and lyrics, titled “Jimmy Daddy’s Acoustic Song List". 2006 brought his best-selling “Campfire Songs,”—a 25-year collection of songs and ballads written around his travels. The release of his third solo album, “BEAGLES: The Blue Album” in 2008, featured Jimmy writing, singing, engineering, and playing all the instruments. In 2009, he released “Jimmy Daddy’s Acoustic Song List Volume II.” 2015 brought another round of home demos with "BEAGLES: In The Country".