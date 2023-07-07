© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public

Going Public: Work on the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Cape Girardeau is Underway

By Dan Woods
Published July 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT
The interior of the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
Old Town Cape
/
The interior of the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

Work is currently underway on the re-development plan that was approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, May 1, 2023 for the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Cape. A groundbreaking ceremony for the re-development plan was held on May 30.

Dan Woods sat down with Liz Haynes, Executive Director of Old Town Cape and Brennan Todt with Todt Roofing to learn more about the plans for the building and what a re-vitalized building could mean for the downtown area.

Going Public Broadway TheatreDowntown Cape Girardeau
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
