Going Public: Work on the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Cape Girardeau is Underway

Work is currently underway on the re-development plan that was approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, May 1, 2023 for the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Cape. A groundbreaking ceremony for the re-development plan was held on May 30.

Dan Woods sat down with Liz Haynes, Executive Director of Old Town Cape and Brennan Todt with Todt Roofing to learn more about the plans for the building and what a re-vitalized building could mean for the downtown area.