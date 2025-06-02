Exposition: 'First Annual Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau' Merges History and Music June 6th and 7th

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Courtney Kisat, organizer of the First Annual Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau, about the upcoming event.

Cape Folk Fest kicks off Friday, June 6 Ebb and Flow Fermentations and continues Saturday, June 7, at Port Cape.

Southeast Missouri State University / semo.edu Dr. Courtney Kisat is a Professor of History & Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University, and the organizer of the First Annual Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau. She belongs to several professional organizations, including the National Council of History Education, the Southern Women’s Historical Association, the Missouri Council of History Education, and the Missouri Council of Social Studies.

Dr. Courtney Kisat, a history professor at Southeast Missouri State University, discusses the 'Cape Folk Fest', a two-day event in Cape Girardeau celebrating folk music history. The festival combines historic talks by scholars and live performances by local and regional musicians.

On June 6, Steve Schaffner will present a 'history on tap' talk at Ebb and Flow, highlighting Cape's role in folk music from the mid-20th century to the present.

First Annual Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau / Facebook Steve Schaffner is one of the 'History on Tap' speakers at the 2025 Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau. He's also a well-known fiddler, musician, and educator in the Cape Girardeau area, and part of the group, 'Steve Schaffner & The Jumper Cables'.

Dr. Courtney Kisat will speak on June 7 at Port Cape, focusing on folk music history from the early 19th century, including the impact of steamboats. She says the event aims to revive the community spirit of the original Riverfest.

Partners for the event include Southeast Missouri State University, the Center for Regional History, and MOCHE (Missouri Council for History Education).

Live acoustic musical performances will include Jason Heeter, Steve Schaffner, the Jumper Cables, Snowbird Street Band, and Swamp Boys. All events will be free and open to all ages.

