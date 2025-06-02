Exposition: 'First Annual Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau' Merges History and Music June 6th and 7th
On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Courtney Kisat, organizer of the First Annual Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau, about the upcoming event.
Cape Folk Fest kicks off Friday, June 6 Ebb and Flow Fermentations and continues Saturday, June 7, at Port Cape.
Dr. Courtney Kisat, a history professor at Southeast Missouri State University, discusses the 'Cape Folk Fest', a two-day event in Cape Girardeau celebrating folk music history. The festival combines historic talks by scholars and live performances by local and regional musicians.
On June 6, Steve Schaffner will present a 'history on tap' talk at Ebb and Flow, highlighting Cape's role in folk music from the mid-20th century to the present.
Dr. Courtney Kisat will speak on June 7 at Port Cape, focusing on folk music history from the early 19th century, including the impact of steamboats. She says the event aims to revive the community spirit of the original Riverfest.
Partners for the event include Southeast Missouri State University, the Center for Regional History, and MOCHE (Missouri Council for History Education).
Live acoustic musical performances will include Jason Heeter, Steve Schaffner, the Jumper Cables, Snowbird Street Band, and Swamp Boys. All events will be free and open to all ages.