We recently spoke with Dr. Courtney Kisat, organizer of the First Annual Folk Fest of Cape Girardeau, about the upcoming event. Folk Fest kicks off Friday, June 6, at Ebb and Flow Fermentations and continues Saturday, June 7, at Port Cape. This free public event is brought to you by Southeast Missouri State University, the Center for Regional History, and MOCHE (Missouri Council for History Education). Folk Fest features historic talks and live acoustic musical performances by Jason Heeter, Steve Schaffner, the Jumper Cables, Snowbird Street Band, and Swamp Boys. All events are free and open to all ages.

Listen • 5:19